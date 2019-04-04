CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Beyonce Sister Shot A Video In Dallas

61 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Looks like Queen B younger sister Solange is back at it again with another video, with out the twerking. New music alert with the visuals to match. The is called “Things I imagined / Down With The Clique”. Do you recognize which downtown Dallas location they used for a back drop? Press play to see the things Solange imagines black cowgirl style.

Pskillz (@Pskillzflow)

Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua (PHOTOS)
73rd Venice Film Festival 'The Magnificent Seven' - Arrivals
12 photos
Beyonce , Downtown Dallas , new video , Noise on the net , Solange Knowles

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Lil Kim Hits The Airport Runway In…
 12 hours ago
04.03.19
Hollywood Zay
Sauce Overload
 13 hours ago
04.03.19
Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting
 2 days ago
04.02.19
0 item
Essentials: The 9 Nipsey Hussle Songs To Make…
 2 days ago
04.02.19
67 items
Happy Birthday! Celebrities Born In April! [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.02.19
Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In…
 3 days ago
04.01.19
Trending Nipsey Hussle
Trending
Nipsey Hussle Shot Outside His Store
 3 days ago
03.31.19
Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot & Killed Outside His…
 3 days ago
03.31.19
Kelly Rowland And The Dream In Concert
August Alsina’s Nunya Remix
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Jay Z
Jay Z Will Recieve NAACP President’s Award
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA
Trey Songz Shoots His Shot
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Jussie Smollett
Donald Trump Calls For Further Investigation of Jussie…
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Khalid
Khalid releases “Self” from upcoming album
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Hypes 21 Savage Verse
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London’s: couple quiz
 6 days ago
03.28.19
Report: Monica Files For Divorce From Ex-NBA Star…
 1 week ago
03.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close