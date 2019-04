Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Leave it up to one of the fastest rising label Ceo’s Quality Control aka “Q.C.” to inform us on his believed to be extortion case against his own insurance company. Plus DFW’S own GO YAYO speaks up on turning down serious deals and remaining independent.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: