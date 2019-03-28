Dallas Police Recommend Upgraded Charges in Deep Ellum Assault Case

After completing their investigation, Dallas police will recommend that the District Attorney upgrade Austin Shuffield’s charges to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, along with adding the charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

There were protests and activists urging the charges be upgraded, since video of 30-year-old Shuffield beating a woman went viral. He was originally charged with three misdemeanors: public intoxication, interference with an emergency call and assault.

Dallas police will send their recommendation to the district attorney for the grand jury.

More at WFAA

