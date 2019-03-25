CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up: Is THIS Why Wendy Williams Relapsed?? [VIDEO]

lilD and Jennifer Cunningham from Bossip discuss ‘Love and Hip Hop’s’ Masika’s back rent issues, and the real reason why Wendy Williams relapsed…? Live every Monday at 10:35 am!

How much is ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ and ‘Love and Hip Hop’ paying…? Masika is being sued for back rent, and you won’t believe how much she owes….

Wendy Williams told the world she’s living in a sober house and trying to get a handle on her addiction. But what caused the relapse in the first place…? Check out the video below:

