1 reads Leave a comment
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Washinton Post that impeaching President Trump is not worth it.
“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: $77 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized In New Jersey Port
- Kruz Newz: Nancy Pelosi is Against Impeaching President Trump for Now
- Only A Real Rap Fan Would Do This
- Beyonce’s Sister Solange Twerk Alert (Explicit Content)
- Lawyer For Nigerian-American Brothers Won’t Explain Why They Participated In Jussie Smollett Attack
- MODEL MONDAY: Bri Findlay Fought To Make Her Runway Dreams A Reality
- Pastor John Gray Says He Never Had Sexual Relations With ‘That Strange Woman’
- Millennium Tour Mania: Omarion Shows Some Skin, J Boog “Does It For Lil Saint” & Mario Mesmerizes
- Welcome Back D-Jack – DeSean Jackson Traded Back To The Philadelphia Eagles
- Voices: Asiahn Talks “Like You” Sexuality In Music & More [Video]
comments – add yours