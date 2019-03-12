CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Nancy Pelosi is Against Impeaching President Trump for Now

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Washinton Post that impeaching President Trump is not worth it.

“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

 

