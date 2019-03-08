CLOSE
Young Dolph Crowns The #ThatsMajorChallenge Winner

Shout out to the Paper Route Empire Ceo Young Dolph for keeping his word, even after getting robbed recently. 500 thousand in material wasn’t enough to keep the Memphis rapper from keeping his word on the #ThatsMajorChallenge . What would you have picked the hell cat, or $30,000 cash . Press play and see what the young drummer chose @a1chops_tril.

