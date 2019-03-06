Latest Update On Marijuana Laws In Texas [VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat TV News
Latest Update On Marijuana Laws In Texas

Here’s the latest update on marijuana laws in Texas.

Currently, the possession of any amount of marijuana is illegal in the Lone Star state and can be punishable by fines and jail time. However, lawmakers are now considering removing the jail time for people in possession of 1 ounce or less—and simply issuing a fine, not to exceed $250.

Since the case would not be criminal, offenders would not have to worry about the citation going on their permanent record for employers to view.

Indeed, Texas probably has a long way to go until it reaches a level of comfort with legalizing marijuana, however, for users, the mere conversation on the topic by lawmakers is a step in the right direction.

Check back for more updates on this topic as it hasn’t been officially passed as a law yet.

CBS11 News

Farlin Ave

