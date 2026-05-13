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Rick Ross On 'ICEMAN', "Don't Nobody Fear Drake Album Release"

Rick Ross On 'ICEMAN', "Don't Nobody Fear Drake Album Release"

Rick Ross chose to rain on Drake’s parade amid the rollout for his upcoming album ICEMAN.

Published on May 13, 2026
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Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate
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Rick Ross chose to rain on Drake’s parade amid the rollout for his upcoming album ICEMAN.

During a recent interview, Rozay opened up about his former hit-making partner, making it clear that despite their issues, he still wants to see Drizzy win.

“We made history together with a lot of records. It’s a lot of people that don’t know, but it was just…you know…he lost focus. That’s it. I’m sure he’s back focused now.”

The biggest boss also kept it real about Drake’s next project, claiming nobody in Hip-Hop is shaking in their boots.

“When I said that, it’s so many conversations that go on off camera where I feel like people would love for me to say, ‘I hate [Drake] forever.’ Nah, homie. It ain’t that. When somebody step out of line and you gotta chastise ’em or give ’em a spanking, that’s what you do. But, is it one of those things where there’s a conspiracy? Hell no. Don’t nobody fear Drake album release. Nobody.”

Ross throwing shots at the OVO rapper comes as no surprise, as the two have been going back and forth for the last few years. During the height of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, Rozay jumped into the mix by clowning the Toronto artist and calling him “white boy.”

Drake later responded on “Family Matters,” rapping,”Ross calling me the white boy and that sh*t just got a ring to it, because all these rappers waving white flags while the whole f*cking club sing to it.”

Looks like Rick Ross most likely will not be on the album…

Rick Ross On 'ICEMAN', "Don't Nobody Fear Drake Album Release" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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