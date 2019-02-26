Black History Month 2019: Spike Lee

2 reads Leave a comment
Spike LeeToday for Black History Month, we are highlighting the director Spike Lee.
Birth Date: March 20, 1957
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Fun Facts:
- Spike Lee directed popular films like She’s Gotta Have It, Malcolm X, Black Kkklansman, and Do the Right Thing
- Spike Lee attended Morehouse College (earning a Bachelor’s degree) and New York University (earning a Master’s degree)
- Spike Lee is a huge sports fan, favoring the New York Knicks and the New York Yankees
- Spike Lee is married to Tonya Lewis and has 2 kids
- Spike Lee has won 2 Emmy Awards and recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay
- Spike Lee has become known for telling the stories of African Americans on film and addressing tough issues like racism
We thank you for you contributions Spike Lee.
