Black History Month 2019
HomeBlack History Month 2019

Black History Month 2019: Spike Lee

2 reads
Leave a comment

Spike LeeToday for Black History Month, we are highlighting the director Spike Lee.

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Birth Date: March 20, 1957

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Fun Facts:

  • Spike Lee directed popular films like She’s Gotta Have It, Malcolm X, Black Kkklansman, and Do the Right Thing
  • Spike Lee attended Morehouse College (earning a Bachelor’s degree) and New York University (earning a Master’s degree)
  • Spike Lee is a huge sports fan, favoring the New York Knicks and the New York Yankees
  • Spike Lee is married to Tonya Lewis and has 2 kids
  • Spike Lee has won 2 Emmy Awards and recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay
  • Spike Lee has become known for telling the stories of African Americans on film and addressing tough issues like racism

We thank you for you contributions Spike Lee.

Black History Month 2019: Spike Lee (PHOTOS)
2016 Triumph Awards
16 photos

The Latest:

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ice Cube Reveals How He Got A Triple…
 18 hours ago
02.25.19
Watch J. Cole’s “Middle Child” Video [NEW VIDEO]
 21 hours ago
02.25.19
R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Multiple Counts…
 22 hours ago
02.25.19
All The Black History Made At The 2019…
 1 day ago
02.24.19
Young Black Author Aims To Increase Representation In…
 1 day ago
02.24.19
Meek Mill Has His Own Day In Houston…
 1 day ago
02.24.19
MACRO Media Company Signs First-Look Deal With Warner…
 1 day ago
02.24.19
First Black Man To Earn Ph.D. In Chemistry…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Baby Phat Party - Arrivals and Inside
Ja Rule Places A “30 Year Curse” On…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga Forced Out Of Floyd Mayweather’s Party By…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
5 Real Life Black Heros We Should All…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Post…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
For The ’99 And The 2000: “Back That…
 3 days ago
02.23.19
Serena Williams Appointed To Join Poshmark’s Board Of…
 3 days ago
02.23.19
Michael B. Jordan Launches Fellowship For Youth
 3 days ago
02.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close