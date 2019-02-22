CLOSE
P-Skillz
Gunna Fans Have Gone Wild

Check out what happens when fans get over excited for their favorite rappers new project to drop. Gunna even gives us a tour of his bank roll. Drip or Drown 2 maybe the number #1 album for the weekend turn up. Tune in all weekend long to The Night Show Flight Show for a few leaks off Drip or Drown 2  album. Even Youtube booked the block down in Times Square.

Black History Month 2019: Michael Jackson (PHOTOS)
Michael Jackson
