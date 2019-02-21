On-Air Talent
Veda Loca In The Morning: Trending Topic – Did Tristan Thompson Cheat Again? [VIDEO]

It’s been in the headlines that Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods–Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Crazy right?

What’s your take on though? Do you think Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe again? Take the poll below DFW and tell us what you think.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

