Khloe Kardashian Finally Gives Birth To A Baby Girl — But Was Third Trimester Tristan Thompson There?

Global Grind
Khloe Kardashian is probably feeling all the feels right now, ranging from extreme joy to intense anger.

 

Just days after her baby daddy Tristan Thompson was caught on video cheating, the youngest Kardashian sister (and most relatable in our opinion) gave birth to her first child, a healthy baby girl according to reports.

But what folks really want to know is was triflin’ Tristan present; seeing as though he has a history of ditching births.

 

People Magazine reported that the Cleveland Cavs star, and dad to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship, was indeed in the room while Khloe was giving birth. Chileeee.

Congrats Khloe! Are yall tuning in for the next season of KUWTK for this scorching tea?

