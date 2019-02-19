Veda Loca In The Morning: Can You Do 40 Push-Ups? [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Working out is essential to survival… But can you do 40 push-ups? Check out this crazy video with Veda Loca in the Morning to see who’s in shape and who’s been slacking.
Recently a study came out from Harvard that suggests that men who can do more than 40 push-ups are less likely to be at risk for heart disease.
Not sure how true that is, so I wouldn’t get too worked up over it if you can only do 29.
Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia)
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
