Veda Loca In The Morning: The Struggle To Be Vegetarian [VIDEO]

Transitioning from being a meat eater to being a vegetarian doesn’t happen over night. You have to take baby steps. For instance, the “Meatless Mondays” are a great start. For Veda Loca, that didn’t go so well so she came up with a “Try Again Tuesdays.”

That also went south when DJ Kayotik and JKruz caught Veda nibbling on a chicken wing in the break room.

Watch the antics in the video above, shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

