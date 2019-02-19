Veda Loca In The Morning: Trending Topic [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Is it OK to give your best friend’s significant other a nickname (like bae or baddie)? That’s the trending topic for today on Veda Loca in the Morning. For Jazzi Black, she thinks it’s kind of cool. DJ Kayotik and Veda Loca on the other hand—not so much.

Watch this video all the way through to see JKruz and Kayotik take some brotherly shots at each other.

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: Slim Thug Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: Megan Thee Stallion Tells All [VIDEO]

What’s your take on it DFW? Take the poll below.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.