Veda Loca In The Morning: Trending Topic [VIDEO]

Is it OK to give your best friend’s significant other a nickname (like bae or baddie)? That’s the trending topic for today on Veda Loca in the Morning. For Jazzi Black, she thinks it’s kind of cool. DJ Kayotik and Veda Loca on the other hand—not so much.

Watch this video all the way through to see JKruz and Kayotik take some brotherly shots at each other.

What’s your take on it DFW? Take the poll below.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

