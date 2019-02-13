Veda Loca In The Morning: Slim Thug Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Houston, TX rapper Slim Thug recently stopped by Veda Loca in the Morning to catch the Triple D up on what he’s been up to. For instance, February 14th, Slim Thug is dropping his latest project ‘Sugar Daddy Slim’ on all streaming platforms.

Here’s a glimpse on what was discussed in the interview:

Boss Life clothing

Giving back

Hurricane Harvey construction efforts

Teaming up with Shoe Palace to give away shoes to families in Dallas and Houston

Working with Boston George

Meeting Veda at the BET Awards

Past relationships

and more

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.