Veda Loca In The Morning: Megan Thee Stallion Tells All [VIDEO]

Houston, TX rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently was in Dallas, TX and stopped by 97.9 The Beat to hang out with the livest morning show around—Veda Loca in the Morning.  In this interview, Megan Stallion tells all about:

  • How she definitely has a type and there are some men she won’t date
  • Pimp C being one of her biggest inspirations and her mom (plus she drops a freestyle)
  • Her hit song ‘Big Ole Freak’ is actually a lot cleaner than some of her early songs
  • Connecting with Wale
  • Why she’s going to college for Health Administration
  • & more

Never heard of Megan Thee Stallion? Check out some of her music below.

“Big Ole Freak” (Explicit)

“Freak Nasty’ (Explicit)

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

