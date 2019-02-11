Veda Loca In The Morning: Megan Thee Stallion Tells All [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Houston, TX rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently was in Dallas, TX and stopped by 97.9 The Beat to hang out with the livest morning show around—Veda Loca in the Morning. In this interview, Megan Stallion tells all about:

How she definitely has a type and there are some men she won’t date

Pimp C being one of her biggest inspirations and her mom (plus she drops a freestyle)

being one of her biggest inspirations and her mom (plus she drops a freestyle) Her hit song ‘Big Ole Freak’ is actually a lot cleaner than some of her early songs

Connecting with Wale

Why she’s going to college for Health Administration

& more

Never heard of Megan Thee Stallion? Check out some of her music below.

“Big Ole Freak” (Explicit)

“Freak Nasty’ (Explicit)

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

