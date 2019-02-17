CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

NYPD Officer: “Shoot 50 On Site!”

0 reads
Leave a comment
'2 Guns' New York Premiere

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

A 30-year veteran of the New York Police Department is being investigated after he told fellow officers to “Shoot 50 on site.”  According to the New York Post Emanuel Gonzalez and 50 Cent have been beefing even before Gonzalez made the comment about shooting 50 during roll call at the 72nd precinct, the comment stems from 50 not showing up for a NYPD boxing match. 50 accused Gonzalez of “shaking down” the owner of a club that 50 regularly frequents and made a post about Gonzalez on Instagram with his famous “get the strap” hashtag.

Gonzalez says the comment was “a joke,” but 50 and his lawyer aren’t laughing.  In a statement to TMZ, 50’s rep says, “Mr. Jackson takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward. He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun.”

Wow, this is pretty serious especially with all the police shootings of black men across the country and for the record NYPD, killing someone isn’t something to “joke” about.

 

Source: TMZ

-Kiki J

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Is 50 Cent Blowing Nikki Nicole Of #BlackInkCHI's Back Out?

12 photos Launch gallery

Is 50 Cent Blowing Nikki Nicole Of #BlackInkCHI's Back Out?

Continue reading Is 50 Cent Blowing Nikki Nicole Of #BlackInkCHI’s Back Out?

Is 50 Cent Blowing Nikki Nicole Of #BlackInkCHI's Back Out?

[caption id="attachment_800530" align="alignnone" width="574"] Source: VH1 / VH1[/caption] Black Ink Crew: Chicago's Phor got caught cheating on Nikki Nicole, and she actually left. But now it seems she has run into the arms of a rapper named 50 Cent.  So word is Curtis is blowing Nikki Nicole's back out because these are the conclusions the Internet comes up with. However, this time there are receipts. Ferrari was spotted at Atlanta’s Club Vlive and Nikki was by his side. You can see Fif receive a box of cash in the clip shared by Vlive below. https://www.instagram.com/p/BtV18ueFt3t/ And here, you can see Nikki in the same outfit, and same club. https://www.instagram.com/p/BtVUN5wBA2p/ So yeah, 50 is more than likely blowing her back out. See more of Nikki in the gallery.

The Latest

50 cent , Kiki J , news , NYPD

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 14 hours ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 15 hours ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 16 hours ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 16 hours ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 18 hours ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 22 hours ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 22 hours ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 1 day ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 1 day ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 2 days ago
02.15.19
#StyleCrush: Natasha Ndlovu Is The Fashion Muse You…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
The Rewind: Lost In The Fire & A…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B and Bruno Mars New Song
 2 days ago
02.15.19
MLK Parada 2018
MLK Parade
 2 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close