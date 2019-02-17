NYPD Officer: “Shoot 50 On Site!”

A 30-year veteran of the New York Police Department is being investigated after he told fellow officers to “Shoot 50 on site.” According to the New York Post Emanuel Gonzalez and 50 Cent have been beefing even before Gonzalez made the comment about shooting 50 during roll call at the 72nd precinct, the comment stems from 50 not showing up for a NYPD boxing match. 50 accused Gonzalez of “shaking down” the owner of a club that 50 regularly frequents and made a post about Gonzalez on Instagram with his famous “get the strap” hashtag.

Gonzalez says the comment was “a joke,” but 50 and his lawyer aren’t laughing. In a statement to TMZ, 50’s rep says, “Mr. Jackson takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward. He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun.”

Wow, this is pretty serious especially with all the police shootings of black men across the country and for the record NYPD, killing someone isn’t something to “joke” about.

