Kruz Newz: Duncanville’s Cathy Self-Morgan Resigns After 8 State Titles Amid Recruiting Violations

Duncanville High School’s basketball coach Cathy Self-Morgan, resigned on Wednesday amid accusations of recruiting violations.

Her record of 1,170-287, including a 105-game winning streak and leading Duncanville to five Texas state titles after taking over the program in 2000.

Per ESPN:

The allegations of illegal recruiting stem from Sheridane Gusters, the mother of former Duncanville star Hannah Gusters. The elite junior prospect transferred from Duncanville to Irving MacArthur in December, but the UIL ruled that she was ineligible this season. Sheridane Gusters told The Dallas Morning News that she has evidence, in the form of text messages, that Self-Morgan was recruiting players to Duncanville.