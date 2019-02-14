YNW Melly Song Goes Viral (Explicit Content)

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Kodak Black isn’t the most popular rapper putting on for Florida any more. YNW Melly has the current crown, with over 60 million streams spread across media platforms. One song in particular has grown an extreme heavy internet interest recently, even with a original release from back in 2017. “Murder on My Mind” official video according to @Saycheesedigital cranked up 500,000 views in 30 minutes. Press play and peep the flow for yourself.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)