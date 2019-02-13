Slim Thug Gets Black History Lesson At The MLK Center In Dallas

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Houston, TX rapper and businessman Slim Thug recently got a Black History lesson at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Dallas. The tour guide touched on:
- Rosa Parks
- Emmitt Till
- Recy Taylor
- How bus drivers treated Blacks
- The hidden messages slaves (and former slaves) wove into quilts
- Poll tax from 1964 which kept the poor from voting
- and more
Press play to get your dose of Black History today.
Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
