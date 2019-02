Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Welcome to 2019 courtesy of Meek Mill & Drake with the new “Going Bad” visuals. Who didn’t catch a cameo in this is the question. Plus the Philly Dream Chaser Meek has had the momentum every week since January 1st via the internet. Press play for a peep at the culture kings on the suit scene. Not the average video for a rapper huh, maybe this is the new definition of “Going Bad”.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: