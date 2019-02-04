Local DFW News
Be Careful: A Man Is Attacking Women Jogging In Texas [VIDEO]

For safety reasons, if you are a female who likes to jog or exercise outdoors, you should never do so alone. A woman in Corinth, Texas (about 45 minutes outside of Dallas) was recently attacked while on a jog out of nowhere.

The man also attempted to rape her. Luckily, someone nearby heard her cry for help and responded. Unfortunately, the suspect is still on the loose and police have limited details regarding his description.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead
jog , rape , Run , Safety

