Be Careful: A Man Is Attacking Women Jogging In Texas [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

For safety reasons, if you are a female who likes to jog or exercise outdoors, you should never do so alone. A woman in Corinth, Texas (about 45 minutes outside of Dallas) was recently attacked while on a jog out of nowhere.

The man also attempted to rape her. Luckily, someone nearby heard her cry for help and responded. Unfortunately, the suspect is still on the loose and police have limited details regarding his description.

BOLO – Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman who was jogging near Post Oak and Barton Springs just before 7 p.m. Sunday night. https://t.co/dg0JPvnIeC — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) February 4, 2019

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.