2 Chainz Just Secured The Bag Literally

Looks like 2 Chainz will be securing the bag during the Superbowl this year. After recently accepting the endorsement from Expensify, the campaign and production has been in motion sense. Press play for a better understanding of how this new downloadable App actually works. Adam Scott laid out a few bars as well. During the Superbowl expect your television and timeline to entertained for at least 30 seconds.

