Live and Loca Videos
HomeLive And Loca Videos

Veda Loca In The Morning: It’s A Photo Shoot! [VIDEO]

100 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Veda Loca and the gang are snapping it up in this video, on the set of their latest photo shoot. Be look out for the photos coming soon! Also, stay tuned because the morning show will be broadcasting live on CW33 starting in February.

TV will never be the same.

Video Credit: Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia)

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: So Jazzi Black Trying To DJ Now? [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: Radio Birds [VIDEO]

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

CLEO TV Preview Party – Dallas, TX (PHOTOS)
CLEO TV Preview Party - Dallas, TX
22 photos

The Latest:

veda loca in the morning

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 9 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close