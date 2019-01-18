Kruz Newz: Louisville Airport Renamed the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

On Wednesday, the Louisville, Kentucky Mayor Greg Fischer announced the renaming of the Louisville Regional Airport to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, in honor of Muhammad Ali a Louisville native.

Louisville is renaming its airport after hometown champion Muhammad Ali. His widow Lonnie said, "Muhammad was a global citizen, but he never forgot the city that gave him his start." pic.twitter.com/09yc01DySV — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 17, 2019

"Muhammad Ali belonged to the world, but he only had one hometown, and fortunately, that is our great city of Louisville." https://t.co/tQHfYKsCjR — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 16, 2019

