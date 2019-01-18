CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Louisville Airport Renamed the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

On Wednesday, the Louisville, Kentucky Mayor Greg Fischer announced the renaming of the Louisville Regional Airport to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, in honor of Muhammad Ali a Louisville native.

airport , kentucky , Louisville , muhammad ali , renamed

