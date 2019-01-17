Future: “I Didn’t Want To Tell Nobody I Stopped Drinking Lean”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

As Future gets ready for his new album “The WIZRD” to drop on Friday, the Atlanta rapper recently discussed his lean habit. “I don’t want to tell nobody I stopped drinking lean,” Future reveals, “I didn’t want to tell them because I felt like then they was going to be like ‘oh, his music changed because he ain’t drinking lean no more.’ Or, ‘I can hear it when he changing.’ And people be like ‘Damn, why don’t you even say it?’

Future isn’t the only rapper who stopped sippin, Chicago rapper G Herbo and Mozzy have recently put the double cup down, but Future says “it’s hard when your fans are used to you being a certain type of way.”

Have you recently stopped drinking lean? What made you decide to stop? #LetsTalkAboutIt hit me up Twitter @officialkikij

Source: Genius.com

