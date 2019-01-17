Here’s Where We’ll Be In The Streets This Week DFW: 1/21 – 1/27

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Here’s where we’ll be in the streets this week DFW! Pull up on us.
1/21
- MLK Day Parade @ 10 am – Location: 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215
- Fort Worth Stock Radio Show @ 4 pm – Location: Will Rogers Coliseum at 3401 W Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
1/24
- Robert E. Lee Elementary Career Day @ 9 am – Location: 401 E. Grand Prairie Rd. Grand Prairie, TX 75051
1/25
- Live Broadcast with P-Skillz @ 11 pm – Location: Pryme at 10333 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75220
1/26
- Xclusive Fit Club & Spa @ 2 pm – Location: 2650 Midway Rd #120, Carrollton, TX 75006
- Live Broadcast with P-Skillz @ 11 pm – Location: Pryme at 10333 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75220
- Dallas Cabaret South @ 1 am – Location: 2444 Walnut Ridge, Dallas, TX 75229
