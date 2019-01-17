Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

Here’s Where We’ll Be In The Streets This Week DFW: 1/21 – 1/27

60 reads
Leave a comment
97.9 The Beat

Source: CS / creative services

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Here’s where we’ll be in the streets this week DFW! Pull up on us.

1/21

  • MLK Day Parade @ 10 am – Location: 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215
  • Fort Worth Stock Radio Show @ 4 pm – Location: Will Rogers Coliseum at 3401 W Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107

1/24

  • Robert E. Lee Elementary Career Day @ 9 am – Location: 401 E. Grand Prairie Rd. Grand Prairie, TX 75051

1/25 

  • Live Broadcast with P-Skillz @ 11 pm – Location: Pryme at 10333 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75220

1/26

  • Xclusive Fit Club & Spa @ 2 pm – Location: 2650 Midway Rd #120, Carrollton, TX 75006
  • Live Broadcast with P-Skillz @ 11 pm – Location: Pryme at 10333 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75220
  • Dallas Cabaret South @ 1 am – Location: 2444 Walnut Ridge, Dallas, TX 75229

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos

The Latest:

97.9 the beat

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 5 mins ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 10 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 21 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close