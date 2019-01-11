Local DFW News
Man Shoots At Police In Ft. Worth, Arrested [VIDEO]

2 Fort Worth police officers shot in Fort Worth

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

Yes – you read the headline right. A man suspected of committing a string of burglaries was recently arrested in Ft. Worth… after he shot at police. On top of that, the man who’s name hasn’t been released yet, also shot at home owners.

SWAT was brought in and the suspect eventually surrendered.

No official charges have been reported yet, but this definitely won’t end good if convicted. Especially in today’s climate, the suspect is lucky to still be alive after these multiple shootings.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

