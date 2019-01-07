President of CTA, “What To Expect From CES 2019?” [PODCAST]

01.07.19
Title: President of CTA, “What To Expect From CES 2019?”

Description: We’re days away from one of the biggest tech conferences in the world. As entrepreneurs, developers and technology enthusiasts head to Las Vegas for three days of innovation, networking and a glimpse of the future; Tech This Out is speaking with Gary Shapiro (CTA President) about what attendees can expect from this years Consumers Electronics Show. With over 4,500 exhibiting companies this year, CES will definitely be the trending topic on the internet this week. Stay tuned!

