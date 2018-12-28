World War II Vet From Texas Dies At Age 112 [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

World War II vet Richard Overton recently died at the age of 112 from complications from pneumonia. The proud Texan made headlines in the past from his love of cigars and whiskey and his sense of humor.

Overton served in the military from 1940-1945.

Oldest Living Man, Texan, WWII Veteran Richard Overton Dies At 112 https://t.co/ojW6kpu8oE — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) December 28, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

