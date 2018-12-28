Local DFW News
World War II Vet From Texas Dies At Age 112 [VIDEO]

Harlem Parade Honors African-American Army Regiment From WWII

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

World War II vet  Richard Overton recently died at the age of 112 from complications from pneumonia. The proud Texan made headlines in the past from his love of cigars and whiskey and his sense of humor.

Overton served in the military from 1940-1945.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

