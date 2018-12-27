1 Dallas Woman Dead, Stabbed To Death Near 635 & Skillman [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

1 Dallas woman is now dead after being stabbed to death in her apartment near 635 & Skillman. The victim’s name was Latrecia Neshea Nelson. The suspect, Kenneth Ray Walker, turned himself in to police and has since been charged with murder after admitting to the act.

No word yet on what the motive was.

Man Charged With Murder, Admits To Stabbing Woman To Death In Dallas https://t.co/LhMj8NonLE — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) December 27, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

