Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

1 Dallas Woman Dead, Stabbed To Death Near 635 & Skillman [VIDEO]

1.4K reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Las Vegas Police car

Source: ©fitopardo.com / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

1 Dallas woman is now dead after being stabbed to death in her apartment near 635 & Skillman. The victim’s name was Latrecia Neshea Nelson. The suspect, Kenneth Ray Walker, turned himself in to police and has since been charged with murder after admitting to the act.

No word yet on what the motive was.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence (PHOTOS)
XXXTentacion Booking Photo
16 photos

The Latest:

Latrecia Neshea Nelson , murder , Stabbing , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 5 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 15 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close