Dozens Of Sex Slaves In Dallas Are Now Free After Feds Bust Owner [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Human trafficking is a very real thing and a huge bust has recently been made in Dallas. Dozens of female sex slaves are now free after the Feds arrested Helen Kim and indicted her on racketeering, for using her spa businesses to operate the sex ring.
Kim tried to sell undercover agents a $40,000 package which consisted of the use of 20 girls, drugs, and other benefits. Luckily, the act didn’t go as planned and the woman are now in shelters, which will hopefully help them to transition out of that lifestyle and back into society.
For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Latest:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!