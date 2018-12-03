Kruz Newz: Texas Christmas Display Gets 911 Calls

Last week the Heerlein family in Austin, TX, put up a Christmas display from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation where Clark Griswold hangs from the roof of his house while trying to put up Christmas lights.

But a passerby saw it and thought it was a real person hanging from the roof. The homeowner caught the whole “rescue” on his Nest cam, check out the video below!

The family eventually put up a sign at the bottom of the ladder that reads: “Clark G is part of our Christmas display please do not call 911.” But did reach out to the man to thank him.

CLARK!? 'Christmas Vacation' display shocked a Texas man when he attempted to save a fake Clark Griswold. https://t.co/hryXhRPg9A pic.twitter.com/SfxEjDj3w6 — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) December 3, 2018

