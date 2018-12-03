CLOSE
Live and Loca News
HomeLive And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Texas Christmas Display Gets 911 Calls

4 reads
Leave a comment

Last week the Heerlein family in Austin, TX, put up a Christmas display from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation where Clark Griswold hangs from the roof of his house while trying to put up Christmas lights.

But a passerby saw it and thought it was a real person hanging from the roof.  The homeowner caught the whole “rescue” on his Nest cam, check out the video below!

The family eventually put up a sign at the bottom of the ladder that reads: “Clark G is part of our Christmas display please do not call 911.”  But did reach out to the man to thank him.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Yella Beezy On Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)
Yella Beezy
7 photos
Austin , Christmas , Clark Griswald , Display , Texas

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close