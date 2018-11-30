DNA Ties 15-Year-Old Boy To Sexual Crimes In Dallas [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

DNA evidence is tying a 15-year-old boy to several sexual crimes in Dallas. It was previously reported that the suspect broke into homes of women in September and October of 2018, and sexually assaulted multiple women. Due to the suspects age, police are not releasing his name.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

