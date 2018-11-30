Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

DNA Ties 15-Year-Old Boy To Sexual Crimes In Dallas [VIDEO]

6 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

LPD25-- DNA, mostly rape kits, are cramped into the refrigerator at Littleton Police Department Department, on W. Berry Ave in Littleton, The department is planing a much needed expansion. RJ Sangosti/ The Denver Post

Source: RJ Sangosti / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

DNA evidence is tying a 15-year-old boy to several sexual crimes in Dallas. It was previously reported that the suspect broke into homes of women in September and October of 2018, and sexually assaulted multiple women. Due to the suspects age, police are not releasing his name.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

MeToo: Big Moments From The Movement Supporting Survivors of Sexual Harassment
5 photos

The Latest:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Dallas , dna , sexual assault , teeneager , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Jussie Smollett’s Giving Away Money, Jennifer…
 3 hours ago
11.30.18
Netflix Cancels ‘Daredevil’ After Three Seasons
 15 hours ago
11.29.18
Sen. Tim Scott Suddenly Realizes He’s Black And…
 18 hours ago
11.29.18
Trending 2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Trending
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne’s Good Form Remix…
 19 hours ago
11.29.18
#TBT: Remember The Time A Young Offset Was…
 19 hours ago
11.29.18
Baltimore Club Dancer TSU Terry Reveals Advice He…
 22 hours ago
11.29.18
Watch: Condiment-Crazed Woman Turns Violent When McDonald’s Skimps…
 22 hours ago
11.29.18
Cardi B, The Women of ‘Black Panther’ Named…
 23 hours ago
11.29.18
11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’…
 1 day ago
11.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: The Rift Between Cookie And Lucious…
 1 day ago
11.29.18
Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Texas Southern University Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Anderson .Paak Recalls Life As A Weed Famer,…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Happy Birthday, Modasucka! Michael Blackson’s Many Hilarious Faces
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Rather Eat Coal: Christmas Snacks Ranked From Bad…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Meet Mississippi’s Black Republicans Who Are Happy Cindy…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close