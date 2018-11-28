New Music
New Music: Sherwood Marty – "Fasho Fasho" [VIDEO]

Check out the new music video above by the Baton Rouge rapper Sherwood Marty titled “Fasho Fasho.”

Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

Stream all of Sherwood Marty’s music on Spotify

 

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

RELATED: New Music: Shon Thang & Sherwood Marty – “Grind” [Explicit Video]

RELATED: Watch Sherwood Marty Perform “Ice” At 97.9 The Beat’s Spring Fest 2018 [VIDEO]

Spring Fest 2018 – Sherwood Marty (Photo Gallery)
Sherwood Marty at 97.9 The Beat's Spring Fest 2018
More Music By Sherwood Marty

“Day In My Hood” Feat. Lil Baby

fasho fasho , sherwood marty

