GM Discontinues Chevrolet Impala Amidst Post-Bankruptcy Revival

GM To Idle Three North American Auto Plants, Cutting Thousands Of Jobs

Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

General Motors is discontinuing a few of the Chevrolet brand cars, as part of a restructure process to cut costs and satisfy customer demand for other models.

The move — part of a sweeping cost-cutting plan unveiled Monday — comes as Americans are abandoning passenger cars in favor of crossovers, SUVs and pickups.

The automaker will no longer make the Volt semi-electric car and the Cruze compact sedan for sale in North America beginning in March, Chevy spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed.

GM will also discontinue the Chevrolet Impala full-size car, the company confirmed. It will end U.S. production in March and Canadian production in the fourth quarter of 2019.

More at USAToday

