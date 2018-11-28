GM Discontinues Chevrolet Impala Amidst Post-Bankruptcy Revival

General Motors is discontinuing a few of the Chevrolet brand cars, as part of a restructure process to cut costs and satisfy customer demand for other models.
The move — part of a sweeping cost-cutting plan unveiled Monday — comes as Americans are abandoning passenger cars in favor of crossovers, SUVs and pickups.
The automaker will no longer make the Volt semi-electric car and the Cruze compact sedan for sale in North America beginning in March, Chevy spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed.
GM will also discontinue the Chevrolet Impala full-size car, the company confirmed. It will end U.S. production in March and Canadian production in the fourth quarter of 2019.
