Kruz Newz: Jimmy Dean Scented Holiday Wrapping Paper is Sold Out!

Sorry, but the sausage scented wrapping paper is all sold out!

Jimmy Dean asked customers to submit a pic of a Jimmy Dean meal they’d made using their sausage, and then select a free gift which most people obviously chose the scented wrapping paper.

Jimmy Dean Gift Exchange website now lists it as “out of stock.”

Jimmy Dean Just Created Sausage-Scented Christmas Wrapping Paper https://t.co/SqQrFVyimU — Jimmy Dean (@JimmyDean) November 15, 2018

