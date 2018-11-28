CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Jimmy Dean Scented Holiday Wrapping Paper is Sold Out!

Sorry, but the sausage scented wrapping paper is all sold out!

Jimmy Dean asked customers to submit a pic of a Jimmy Dean meal they’d made using their sausage, and then select a free gift which most people obviously chose the scented wrapping paper.

Jimmy Dean Gift Exchange website now lists it as “out of stock.”

