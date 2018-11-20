Cardi B’s Fashion Nova Collection Made Over Ten Million Dollars In Three Hours [ARTICLE]

Cardi B has been about her shmoney since making a name for herself through Instagram and quickly turning her social media clout into a influential reality show appearance and successful debut rap career. Everything the Bronx superstar touches, raps on or co-signs turns platinum and her clothing line with Fashion Nova is no different. Fashion Nova is one of the most influential fashion brands in the world with 13.8 million Instagram followers and over 3,000 celebrities and influencers marketing the trendy “fast fashion” pieces to the masses through IG posts and Shade Room endorsements. While you can catch public figures like Kim Kardashian, Iggy Azalea, Teyana Taylor and Kylie Jenner rocking their Fashion Nova fits for up to five figures, the CEO Richard Saghian tapped Cardi B to launch her first clothing collection with the viral retailer.

The collaboration debuted on November 15 and within hours the 82 styles sold out. Selling 100,000 units for an average price of $108, the fashion brand raked in 10.8 million dollars and the Invasion Of Privacy rapper still has plenty of ideas that she wants to bring to life with the fashion line. Look out for her next collection in 2019:

There’s no debate that Cardi B has had one of the biggest debut years of a rapper as she continues to rack up the W’s and “Money” with each new business venture. Back in September she collaborated with Tom Ford and dropped an exclusive lipstick color that sold out in two days. In November Cardi linked up with Reebok to promote the brand’s classic Aztrek sneaker. Plus we can’t forget Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B’s debut album which spent 21 consecutive weeks within top ten of the Billboard charts (the most weeks for a female rapper), reached certified gold status by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) the day of its release and spawned five hit singles including “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It”. The new mommy mogul has so much to celebrate and as 2018 comes to a close, may we all dust off our vision boards and strive to have as much success as the “regular degular shmegular girl from the Bronx.”

Article By: Marcel “The Messenger” Jeremiah

Also On 97.9 The Beat: