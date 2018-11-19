Yella Beezy’s Living His Best Life [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Yella Beezy is enjoying the success of having one of the hottest songs in the country and the release of his debut album. Check out the interview above in which Beezy talks with Veda Loca in the Morning about:

“Ain’t Goin’ Bacc” to being broke or his old ways

The chain of events that led up to the shooting and after

Making a song in the hospital

Who he called first after the shooing

Getting shot 3 times

No witnesses being found and not talking to police

Letting fans pick the next single

How people can get a feature

Dorrough Music’s come up versus Post Malone’s

The Dallas music scene versus the Atlanta music scene

BET Awards

And more!

Jazzi Black’s Top 3 Favorites On The Album:

Conceited, Big Drip, and Why They Mad

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: