1 Dead In Oak Cliff Shooting [VIDEO]

1 male was killed in a shooting in Oak Cliff early this morning. The victim’s name has not been released and police have not confirmed any suspects. The body was found by a DART employee. This is a developing story.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
