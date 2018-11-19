Local DFW News
1 Dead In Oak Cliff Shooting [VIDEO]

1 male was killed in a shooting in Oak Cliff early this morning. The victim’s name has not been released and police have not confirmed any suspects. The body was found by a DART employee. This is a developing story.

