Carrollton Man Kills Girlfriend Over Disagreement [VIDEO]

Police barrier

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

27-year-old Joshua Caleb Potter has a long road ahead of him, one that could potentially consist of life in prison. He was recently arrested for shooting and killing his girlfriend in Carrollton, TX over a disagreement. After he committed the murder, he called police and told them what happened. Police later arrested him and took him into custody, where he currently sits at the Carrollton Jail–with no bail.

The victim, Angelica Rivero Talbot, was just 29-year-old. No word yet from the family about this, but our prayers are with them. Losing a loved one, especially to violence, can be very hard thing to deal with.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

photos
