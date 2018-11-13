Kruz Newz: Comic Book Legend Stan Lee Dies

Everyone knows how much of a Superhero fan I am so you know how much of an impact Stan Lee has made on my life with his comics thru the years and one of the best things to happen in any Superhero movie, the Stan Lee cameo! Check the link below for some of his cameos!

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee's 11 best cameos on film and TV https://t.co/DESdJf7DYU — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 13, 2018

Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created.

🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/ryUjG7PL8D — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 12, 2018

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

