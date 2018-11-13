1 reads Leave a comment
Everyone knows how much of a Superhero fan I am so you know how much of an impact Stan Lee has made on my life with his comics thru the years and one of the best things to happen in any Superhero movie, the Stan Lee cameo! Check the link below for some of his cameos!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Lime Scooters are Being Recalled Again
- Kruz Newz: Comic Book Legend Stan Lee Dies
- Youth Homeless Center Opens in Dallas
- Bruno Mars Donates 24K Meals to Hawaiians!
- NC Mother Steals $1600 Worth of Girl Scout Cookies
- Protesters Ready To Raise Hell Outside Midlothian Police Department That Refuses To Name Cop Who Killed Jemel Roberson
- Gillum Fires Back At Trump’s Fake Election Fraud Claim
- Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Saying She Would Sit Front Row At A ‘Public Hanging’
- A Vandal In McKinney Causes $10K In Restaurant Damages [VIDEO]
- A Legend Inside The Lens Of Marvel : Stan Lee
comments – add yours