A Vandal In McKinney Causes $10K In Restaurant Damages [VIDEO]

A vandal in McKinney, TX has been arrested for damaging a restaurant and causing $10,000 in damages. Police caught Kyle Weltner around 6 a.m. yesterday morning in the act destroying things at Rick’s Chophouse. The owner, Rick Wells, says a lot of the items that were damaged are irreplaceable.

McKinney Restaurant Owner Says Burglar Caused Around $10,000 Of Damage https://t.co/tlZQBRzN3a — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) November 13, 2018

It has been reported that vandal didn’t get away with any money or items and the reason why he committed the crime is because he allegedly simply wanted to break things. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

