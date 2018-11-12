CLOSE
Kruz Newz: KFC is Launching Chicken & Waffles for a Limited Time

Starting November 12th through December 31st, nearly every KFC location across the country will be serving chicken and waffles.  Are you going to try it?

chicken , Fried chicken , KFC , waffles

