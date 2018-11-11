CLOSE
Hollywood Zay
Home > Hollywood Zay

Tory Lanez On Taking Sexy Pics With Joseline Hernandez: “Not Gonna Lie, I Was Drunk”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Tory Lanez

Shun Atkins

Photos of  our friend Tory Lanez and Joseline Hernanadez caused some intrigue amongst their fan bases. Speculations about the pair being a romantic item arose from the sight of Hernandez’ naked breasts being cupped by the rapper hands as both entertainers seemed delighted taking racy pictures by the pool.

 

View this post on Instagram

Lil pool thang! @torylanez

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

joseline-hernandez2-getty

Craziest part about it…is Tory went on NYC radio and said he was drunk when he did it…Blame it on the liquor,huh?

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black-Owned Hair Brand Raises $23M In Venture Capital
 8 hours ago
11.10.18
8 New Orleans Songs That Made The Skreets…
 1 day ago
11.09.18
Gary’s Tea: Tamera Mowry’s Niece Dies In Mass…
 1 day ago
11.10.18
Watch Racist White Women Harass An Andrew Gillum…
 1 day ago
11.09.18
The Rewind: It’s Scary In The Water! The…
 2 days ago
11.09.18
The Person Who Could Decide If Andrew Gillum…
 2 days ago
11.09.18
Black America ‘Did The Thing’ With High Voter…
 2 days ago
11.09.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise’s Beef With The Governor Is…
 2 days ago
11.09.18
Tammy Rivera Admits To Cheating On Waka Flocka,…
 2 days ago
11.09.18
Ice Cube
Ice Cube Wants to “Arrest the President” in…
 2 days ago
11.08.18
10 items
Vicious Reactions Dragging Brian ‘Jim Crow’ Kemp ‘Resigning’…
 2 days ago
11.08.18
Bring It Home! Florida Governor’s Race Reportedly Headed…
 2 days ago
11.08.18
young thug
#WordEyeHeard: Young Thug Jailed Due to Failed Drug…
 2 days ago
11.08.18
Happy Birthday Solàna! SZA’s Sexiest Moments
 2 days ago
11.08.18
Oou, Say Dat Again: Celebs Who Haven’t Lost…
 3 days ago
11.08.18
Stacey Abrams Campaign Speaks Out On Trifling Brian…
 3 days ago
11.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close