Tory Lanez On Taking Sexy Pics With Joseline Hernandez: “Not Gonna Lie, I Was Drunk”

Photos of our friend Tory Lanez and Joseline Hernanadez caused some intrigue amongst their fan bases. Speculations about the pair being a romantic item arose from the sight of Hernandez’ naked breasts being cupped by the rapper hands as both entertainers seemed delighted taking racy pictures by the pool.

Craziest part about it…is Tory went on NYC radio and said he was drunk when he did it…Blame it on the liquor,huh?

