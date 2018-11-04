CLOSE
Kiki J
Kenya Moore Is A Mommy! Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening

Source: Getty Images / We TV

Kenya Moore welcomed her daughter, Brooklyn, into the world Sunday morning. The 47-year-old who got pregnant through in vitro fertilization delivered Brooklyn Doris Daly on November 4th at 9:39am ET. Moore suffered complications revealing that she had preeclampsia on October 27th and had gained 17lbs in one week. The condition causes severe swelling and water retention as well as high blood pressure and excessive protein in the urine.

Kenya and husband Marc Daly couldn’t be happier about their baby girl, Brooklyn, telling PEOPLE Magazine that they chose the name after meeting each other in Brooklyn and  Kenya says Doris is the name of her grandmother who raised her and passed away last year.

-KiKi J

celebrity births , Kenya Moore , news , RHOA

