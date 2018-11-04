Kenya Moore Is A Mommy! Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Kenya Moore welcomed her daughter, Brooklyn, into the world Sunday morning. The 47-year-old who got pregnant through in vitro fertilization delivered Brooklyn Doris Daly on November 4th at 9:39am ET. Moore suffered complications revealing that she had preeclampsia on October 27th and had gained 17lbs in one week. The condition causes severe swelling and water retention as well as high blood pressure and excessive protein in the urine.

Kenya and husband Marc Daly couldn’t be happier about their baby girl, Brooklyn, telling PEOPLE Magazine that they chose the name after meeting each other in Brooklyn and Kenya says Doris is the name of her grandmother who raised her and passed away last year.

