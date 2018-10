Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Looks like 50 Cent is on a roll & troll. After purchasing 200 front row seat tickets to a Ja Rule & Ashanti concert in Arlington Texas. He continued to let his followers know how much of a “deal” it was. Mean while Ashanti was asked for her input via Tmz about the low ticket sales. Press play for the “Friday Foolery”.

