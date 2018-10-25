CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

KiKi, Is That You?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake In My Feelings video

Source: Vevo / Youtube

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Have we finally figured out who the infamous KiKi is in Drake‘s song In My Feelings from his newest album Scorpion?

K’yanna Barber, a dancer from Oakland California  claims that she is the woman being referenced in the song. She goes on in a interview saying “I was kind of surprised by it myself when I heard it,” she said. “I was sitting in the living room with my son, my brother, my mom. We was just listening to the album [‘Scorpion’] like everybody else. You know, it’s Drake. He dropped new music. You listen to it.” “When we heard ‘KB’ that’s when my mom started going crazy because that’s my actual initials,” she added. When asked if she loves Drake she continues to say “I feel like he knows the answer. You got to ask him.”

What do you think? Could she really be the woman that Drake is referencing?

Source: AceShowBiz 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About
10 photos

Drake , In My Feelings , Kyanna Barber , scorpion

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CARDI B
Cardi B will NEVER make a Nicki Minaj…
 21 mins ago
10.25.18
TBT to Y2K: These Relatable Tweets Will Totally…
 7 hours ago
10.25.18
Cardi B Says She Turned Down A Seven…
 8 hours ago
10.25.18
5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Florida Debate Rematch…
 17 hours ago
10.24.18
The Top Charting Drake Songs Of The Last…
 23 hours ago
10.24.18
Game Over? Megyn Kelly’s Advertisers Targeted After Her…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
Nonstop: The 9 Best Drake B-Side Tracks
 1 day ago
10.24.18
The ‘Flaunt Your Wealth’ Challenge Has Chinese Millennials…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
Andrew Gillium’s Second Debate Against Ron DeSantis Takes…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
Happy Birthday Drake! Drake’s Top 5 Songs Of…
 1 day ago
10.24.18
5 Takeaways From Stacey Abrams’ Superb Georgia Governor…
 2 days ago
10.23.18
Troy Ave “The Come Up,” Kyle ft. Wiz…
 2 days ago
10.23.18
5 Blackity Black Issues ‘Black Lightning’ Brings To…
 2 days ago
10.23.18
White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey…
 2 days ago
10.23.18
Megyn Kelly Apologizes For Pro-Blackface Stance, Rethinking Views…
 2 days ago
10.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close