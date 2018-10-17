CLOSE
Dis Tew Much: Buffalo Wild Wings has Pumpkin Flavored Wings?!?

A Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant In Jacksonville, Fl

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

For years we have enjoyed dozens of savory flavor profiles attached to the iconic chicken wing, but we now live in a time when things that were once considered immovable conventions of society are being challenged by the mayonnaise-based forces of evil.

According to WBTV, Buffalo Wild Wings is introducing a new flavor into their normally palette-pleasing assortment of sauces, BBQ Pumpkin Ale.

That’s right. Pumpkin-spiced chicken wings for a “taste of the season”. Tastes like the person who came up with this idea isn’t seasoned enough and should be added to the terrorist watch list immediately. It’s a matter of national security.

via Bossip

